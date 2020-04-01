Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Status By Current Trend And Future Plan 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

In 2018, the global Logistics and Cold Chain market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Logistics and Cold Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.



The key players covered in this study

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold Co peratief U.A.

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain Co.

A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Chase Doors



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics



Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Logistics and Cold Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Logistics and Cold Chain development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

