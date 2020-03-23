Global Logging Trailers Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds ” Logging Trailers -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024″ To Its Research Database

A trailer is a container on wheels that is pulled by a vehicle. Logging trailers are used in forestry and logging to transport the wooden logs. The global logging trailers market was 6.10 billion USD in 2018 and will reach 7.98 billion USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.92% during the period.

Growth by Region

In Asia Pacific, China has largest share in the market. Europe will also show significant growth due to increasing demand for heavy commercial vehicles.

Drivers vs Constraints

The increasing furniture industry raises the use of logging trailers which drives the market growth. As infrastructure development increases the demand for trailers also increases as they are used in transportation and construction sectors.

Industry Trends and Updates

I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager, has signed an agreement through its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund II, to acquire a 100 percent interest in TIP Trailer Services, a leading pan-European and Canadian trailer leasing and services company, from HNA Group Company Limited.

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1.1. Definition

3.1.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.1.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.1.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Introduction

4.1.2. Drivers

4.1.3. Constraints

4.1.4. Trends

……

7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Company Market Share Analysis

7.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Strick

8.2. Whit-log

8.3. Anser

8.4. Pitts

8.5. Big John

8.6. Pelletier

8.7. Manac

8.8. Kennedy

Continued…

