Global Location of Things Market Will Touch A New Level In Upcoming Year, 2025

This report studies the global Location of Things market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Location of Things market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Increasing importance of spatial data is expected to drive the growth of the location of things market.

North America led the location of things market.

In 2017, the global Location of Things market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Bosch Software Innovations

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Esri

Qualcomm Technologies

Wireless Logic

Ubisense Group

Pitney Bowes

Telogis

Tibco Software

Gobabl

Zebra Technologies

Awarepoint

Navigine

Geofeedia

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Indoor

Outdoor

Market segment by Application, split into

Mapping & Navigation

Location-Based Social Media Monitoring

IoT Asset Management

IoT Location Intelligence

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Location of Things in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

