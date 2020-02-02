Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (SAP SEIBM CorporationOracle CorporationMicrosoft CorporationGoogle Inc.Tableau softwareSAS InstituteTIBCO Software Inc.Information BuildersPitney BowesMicroStrategy)

Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data.

Location analytics blends business data with geographic data to reveal the relationship of location to people, events, transactions, facilities and assets. Traditionally, location data has been relegated to mapping and GIS purposes. But geo-mapping software, like other business software, has become easier to use. And BI and analytics software vendors are integrating mapping and spatial data analysis into their products to provide additional context to visualizations, reports and analysis.

Scope of the Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market Report

This report studies the Location Intelligence Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Location Intelligence Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Location analytics blends business data with geographic data to reveal the relationship of location to people, events, transactions, facilities and assets. ESRI has many cooperators/partners, such as SAP, IBM etc. And above 90 percent of their business is based on the GIS software platform (geographic data software platform). SAP, IBM used the GIS platform (purchased from ESRI) and their own Business Intelligence software for the secondary development and then provide location analytics for the end users. Because we have already analyzed the location analytics business of SAP, IBM etc. If we count ESRI and SAP, IBM together, it will be a repeated statistics of ESRI. Although, ESRI also can provide some secondary development location analytics software platform, this is not their major business. Therefore, we did not list ESRI in the report.

The global Location Intelligence Analytics market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Location Intelligence Analytics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market Segment by Manufacturers

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Tableau software

SAS Institute

TIBCO Software Inc.

Information Builders

Pitney Bowes

MicroStrategy

Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market Segment by Type

Software

Service

Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Utilities

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunications and IT

Transportation and Logistics

