GLOBAL LOCATION-BASED SERVICES (LBS) SYSTEM MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, SALES, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Introduction
In 2018, the global Location-Based Services (LBS) System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Location-Based Services (LBS) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location-Based Services (LBS) System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ericsson
Syniverse
Ekahau
Galigeo
Masternaut
Pitney Bowes
Tomtom International
Polaris Wireless
TCS
Ruckus
DigitalGlobe
Cisco Systems
Google Inc
IBM Corp
Microsoft Corp
Oracle Corp
Qualcomm
ESRI
Zebra Technologies
Teldio
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Indoor Location
Outdoor Location
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Defense
Government and Public Utilities
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Industrial Manufacturing
Retail and E-Commerce
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Location-Based Services (LBS) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Location-Based Services (LBS) System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Location-Based Services (LBS) System are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Indoor Location
1.4.3 Outdoor Location
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.3 Defense
1.5.4 Government and Public Utilities
1.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.6 Industrial Manufacturing
1.5.7 Retail and E-Commerce
1.5.8 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size
2.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Location-Based Services (LBS) System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
List of Tables and Figures
Table Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Market Segments
Table Key Players Location-Based Services (LBS) System Covered
Table Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2014-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size Market Share by Type 2014-2025
