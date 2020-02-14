Global Location Based Marketing Services Market Demand & Future Scope Including Top Players 2017 – 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Location Based Marketing Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Location Based Marketing Services Market: Overview

The location based marketing services market report provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast and 2016 is the base year. Estimations for year 2015 are provided as historical data. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing influential role in the location based marketing services markets growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends expected to impact markets growth during the said period.

The study provides a comprehensive perspective of global location based marketing services markets evolution throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn). The global location based marketing services market has been classified into five geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Regions are further divided into three to five prominent countries/regions and market for each of prominent country/region has further segmented by target location type, by promotion type and by industry verticals.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends that is expected to influence the current nature and future status of this market. Key indicators mentioned in the report, provide a robust view about the vital factors that led to the strong adoption of location based marketing services around the globe. The key indicators also provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the location based marketing services market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market.

Global Location Based Marketing Services Market: Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of by target location type, promotion type, industry verticals and region. On the basis target location type global location based marketing services market has been divided into two segments namely – Physical location and Location of Interest. On the basis target location type global location based marketing services market has been divided into banner display/pop ups, video, search result, e-mail and message, social media content and voice calling. On the basis of Industry verticals global location based services market has been segmented into retail, hospitality, healthcare, BFSI, education, technology and media, transportation and logistics and automotive and others.

Global Location Based Marketing Services Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global location based marketing services market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence across different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the location based marketing services market. The comprehensive location based marketing services market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting location based marketing services market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the technology used in location based marketing services market, growth trend of each segment and strategy of each company that help them to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market. Furthermore, Porters five forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the location based marketing services market.

Near Pte. Ltd Foursquare Labs, Inc., Google Inc, Groupon Inc., Groundtruth, Placecast, PlaceIQ, Scanbuy Inc., Shopkick, Inc., Telenity, Inc. are some of the major players operating within the location based marketing services market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Location Based Marketing Services Market, by Target Location

By Physical Location

By Location of Interest

Global Location Based Marketing Services Market, by Promotion Type

Banner Display/Pop ups

Video

Search Result

E-mail and Message

Social Media Content

Voice Calling

Global Location Based Marketing Services Market, by Industry Vertical

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

BFSI

Education

Technology and Media

Transportation and Logistics

Automotive and Others

Global Location Based Marketing Services Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

