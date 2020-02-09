“Global LNG Liquefaction Industry Outlook to 2022 — Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction Terminals”, is a comprehensive report on the global LNG liquefaction industry. The report provides terminal name, operator name and design LNG liquefaction processing capacity for all active, planned, announced, suspended, and decommissioned LNG liquefaction terminals in the world by region and country for the period 2012–2022. Planned and announced (new build) LNG liquefaction terminals capacity additions and existing capacity expansions by region and key countries in a region has also been included. The report provides global and regional LNG liquefaction capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2018 to 2022. The report also provides information on LNG trade movements globally by key countries. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level.

Scope:

– Updated information relating to all active and planned LNG liquefaction terminals

— Provides historical data from 2012 to 2017, forecast to 2022

— Capacity information of all liquefaction terminals

— Provides operator information for all active and planned liquefaction terminals

— Latest developments and contracts related to liquefaction terminals across different regions globally.

Reasons to buy:

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned liquefaction terminals globally

— Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

— Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast capacity data

— Assess your competitor’s liquefaction assets.

Key Points from TOC:

2. Introduction 22

2.1. What is this Report About? 22

2.2. Market Definition 22

3. Global LNG Liquefaction Industry 23

3.1. Global LNG Liquefaction Industry, An Overview 23

3.2. Global LNG Liquefaction Industry, Regional Comparisons 26

3.3. Global LNG Liquefaction Industry, Planned and Announced Terminals, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country 37

3.4. Global LNG Liquefaction Industry, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Region 41

4. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry 43

4.1. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, An Overview 43

4.2. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Country Comparisons 45

4.3. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Planned and Announced Terminals, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country 46

4.4. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Key Countries 50

4.5. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry in Algeria 52

4.6. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry in Nigeria 53

4.7. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry in Egypt 54

4.8. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry in Angola 55

4.9. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry in Equatorial Guinea 56

4.10. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry in Cameroon 57

4.11. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry in Mozambique 57

4.12. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry in Djibouti 58

4.13. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry in Mauritania 58

4.14. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry in Congo Republic 59

4.15. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts 59

5. Asia LNG Liquefaction Industry 80

5.1. Asia LNG Liquefaction Industry, An Overview 80

5.2. Asia LNG Liquefaction Industry, Country Comparisons 82

5.3. Asia LNG Liquefaction Industry, Planned and Announced Terminals, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country 83

5.4. Asia LNG Liquefaction Industry, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country 86

5.5. Asia LNG Liquefaction Industry in Indonesia 88

5.6. Asia LNG Liquefaction Industry in Malaysia 89

5.7. Asia LNG Liquefaction Industry in Brunei 90

5.8. Asia LNG Liquefaction Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts 90

6. Caribbean LNG Liquefaction Industry 109

6.1. Caribbean LNG Liquefaction Industry, An Overview 109

6.2. Caribbean LNG Liquefaction Industry in Trinidad and Tobago 110

7. Europe LNG Liquefaction Industry 111

7.1. Europe LNG Liquefaction Industry, An Overview 111

7.2. Europe LNG Liquefaction Industry, Liquefaction Snapshot 111

7.3. Europe LNG Liquefaction Industry in Norway 112

7.4. Europe LNG Liquefaction Industry, Recent Developments 112

8. Former Soviet Union LNG Liquefaction Industry 116

8.1. Former Soviet Union LNG Liquefaction Industry, An Overview 116

8.2. Former Soviet Union LNG Liquefaction Industry, Liquefaction Snapshot 116

8.3. Former Soviet Union LNG Liquefaction Industry, Planned and Announced Terminals, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country 117

8.4. Former Soviet Union LNG Liquefaction Industry, Liquefaction, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country 120

8.5. Former Soviet Union LNG Liquefaction Industry in Russia 121

8.6. Former Soviet Union LNG Liquefaction Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts 122

Continued…

