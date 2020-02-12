Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Air Products and ChemicalsLinde GroupConocoPhillips CompanyAtlas CopcoIngersoll RandGeneral ElectricKobelco CompressorsChart Energy and ChemicalsElliottMITSUI E&SMCOIHI Corporation)

LNG Liquefaction Equipment consists of a natural gas pretreatment process, a liquefaction process, a storage system, a control system, and a fire protection system. The liquefaction process is its most important component

Scope of the Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Report

This report focuses on the LNG Liquefaction Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry has been developing fast due to its high cost performance. The LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 51.24% of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry.

Asia Pacific occupied 31.41% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by South America, Middle East and Africa, which respectively account for around 43.33 of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.

The worldwide market for LNG Liquefaction Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 620 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers

Air Products and Chemicals

Linde Group

ConocoPhillips Company

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

General Electric

Kobelco Compressors

Chart Energy and Chemicals

Elliott

MITSUI E&S

MCO

IHI Corporation

Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Segment by Type

Heat Exchanger

Compressor

Others

Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small LNG Plants (<0.25 MTPA)

Mid-Scale LNG Plants (0.25 to 2.0 MTPA)

Large LNG Plants (>2.0 MTPA)

FLNG Plants (offshore floating plants)

Some of the Points cover in Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe LNG Liquefaction Equipment Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of LNG Liquefaction Equipment Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: LNG Liquefaction Equipment Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: LNG Liquefaction Equipment Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

