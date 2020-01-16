“Global Liquids Storage Industry Outlook to 2023 — Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals”, is a comprehensive report providing information on storage terminals that store crude oil, petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The report provides terminal name, operator name, commodity stored and storage capacity for all active, planned, announced, suspended, and decommissioned liquids storage terminals in the world by region and country for the period 2013–2023. Planned and Announced (new build) storage terminals capacity additions and existing capacity expansions by region and key countries in a region was also been included. The report provides global and regional capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2019 to 2023. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level.

Scope:

– Updated information on all active, planned and announced liquids storage terminals globally

— Provides capacity data by commodity (crude oil, chemicals, and petroleum products) from 2013 to 2018, outlook up to 2023

— Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, commodity type, terminal status for all active, planned and announced liquids storage terminals globally

— Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced liquids storage terminals till 2023

— Latest developments and contracts related to liquids storage terminals, wherever available.

Reasons to buy:

– Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced liquids storage terminals globally

— Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

— Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data

— Assess key liquids storage terminals data of your competitors.

Key Points from TOC:

2. Introduction

2.1. What Is This Report About?

2.2. Market Definition

3. Global Liquids Storage Industry

3.1. Global Liquids Storage Industry, Snapshot

3.2. Global Liquids Storage Industry, Planned and Announced Liquids Storage Terminals

3.3. Global Liquids Storage Industry, New Storage Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

3.4. Global Liquids Storage Industry, Regional Comparisons

4. Africa Liquids Storage Industry

4.1. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Snapshot

4.2. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Planned and Announced Liquids Storage Terminals

4.3. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, New Storage Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Key Countries

4.4. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Country Comparisons

4.5. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, South Africa

4.6. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Nigeria

4.7. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Egypt

4.8. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Libya

4.9. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Algeria

4.10. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Morocco

4.11. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Cote d’Ivoire

4.12. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Ghana

4.13. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Tunisia

4.14. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Kenya

4.15. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Angola

4.16. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Zimbabwe

4.17. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Gabon

4.18. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Tanzania

4.19. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Djibouti

4.20. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Congo Republic

4.21. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Cameroon

4.22. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Sudan

4.23. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Mozambique

4.24. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Madagascar

4.25. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Zambia

4.26. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Namibia

4.27. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Sierra Leone

4.28. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Benin

4.29. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Malawi

4.30. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Gambia

4.31. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Senegal

4.32. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Uganda

4.33. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Democratic Republic of the Congo

4.34. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Mauritius

4.35. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Liberia

4.36. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Equatorial Guinea

4.37. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, South Sudan

4.38. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Burundi

4.39. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Botswana

4.40. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Ethiopia

4.41. Africa Liquids Storage Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts

5. Asia Liquids Storage Industry

6. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry

7. Central America Liquids Storage Industry

8. Europe Liquids Storage Industry

9. Former Soviet Union Liquids Storage Industry

10. Middle East Liquids Storage Industry

11. North America Liquids Storage Industry

12. Oceania Liquids Storage Industry

13. South America Liquids Storage Industry

14. Appendix

14.1. Abbreviations

14.2. Status Definition

14.3. Methodology

14.4. Contact Us

14.5. Disclaimer

