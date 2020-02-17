Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Liquid packaging carton is a box or container which enables the safe transportation and storage of liquid products and provides customized packaging. Liquid packaging is primarily used for Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), as it is lightweight and compact. Consumers’ preference for ready-to-carry liquid food, changing lifestyles, the convenience of carton packaging, and the recyclable nature of carton packs are the major drivers for this market.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, some companies in the world can produce liquid packaging carton product, mainly concentrating in Europe and North American. Tetra Laval is the market leader of liquid packaging carton industry, with the production volume market share of 47% in 2016. The production of liquid packaging carton increased from 328 billion units in 2012 to 396 billion units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 3.86%.

In terms of volume, the dairy products segment accounted for a market share of over 45.2% in the global liquid packaging carton market in 2016. Milk and dairy products are the most consumed perishable products. Owing to short shelf life, continuous efforts have been made to increase their longevity. Dairy products are processed or packed in a suitable way so that they can be served fresh to the consumer. The juices segment was the second largest segment in the market in 2016 with a market share of over 24.17%. With the development of economy, these industries will need more liquid packaging carton. So, liquid packaging carton has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for liquid packaging carton is paperboard, polyethylene, etc. in the United States market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of liquid packaging carton industry.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Liquid Packaging Carton is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 17300 million US$ in 2024, from 15400 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Liquid Packaging Carton in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tetra Laval

SIG Combibloc

ELOPAK

Greatview

Evergreen Packaging

Nippon Paper

Likang Packing

Stora Enso

Weyerhaeuser

Xinju Feng Pack

Bihai Machinery

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

≤200ml

201-500ml

501-1000ml

≥1000ml

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dairy

Fruit Juices

Vegetable Juices

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Liquid Packaging Carton product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Liquid Packaging Carton, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Liquid Packaging Carton in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Liquid Packaging Carton competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Liquid Packaging Carton breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Liquid Packaging Carton market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Liquid Packaging Carton sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

