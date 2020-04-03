Global Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis, Size, Share, Potential, Growth and Forecast by 2026

The global liquid biopsy market is expected to reach nearly US$ 6.5 Billion by 2026. Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive technology that detects molecular biomarkers using liquid sample without the need for costly or invasive procedures. The abilities of liquid biopsy like, easy and minimal invasiveness, early cancer diagnosis & detection, characterization of new lesions, drug & therapeutic target identifications for cancer treatment are some advantages of liquid biopsies, which improve the safety and efficiency of cancer therapy for patients.

The advantages of liquid biopsy over solid tumor biopsy, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy and favorable government initiatives, are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of liquid biopsy market in the coming years. Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of liquid biopsy market includes, clinical utility challenges, lack of sensitivity and specificity of liquid biopsy tests and unclear reimbursement & regulation scenario.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Circulating Biomarker

Based on circulating biomarkers, the global liquid biopsy market is being dominated by Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs).

The circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is the second largest segment of the liquid biopsy market.

The cell free DNA (cfDNA) is the third largest segment of the liquid biopsy market.

The extracellular vesicles (EVs) segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Product

The global liquid biopsy market, by product, is being dominated by Kits and Consumables.

The instruments segment is likely to witness highest growth in the global liquid biopsy market.

The services segment captured least share of the liquid biopsy market.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Application

The global liquid biopsy market, by application, is being dominated by oncology application.

Lung cancer and breast cancer accounts for largest share of the liquid biopsy oncology market.

The non-cancer application segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.

Liquid Biopsy Market – Company Profiles

1. Personal Genome Diagnostics

2. Guardant Health, Inc.

3. Pathway Genomics

4. RainDance Technologies (Acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.)

5. Trovagene, Inc

6. Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

7. Biocept, Inc.

8. ANGLE plc

9. MDxHealth

10. Clearbridge BioMedics Pte Ltd

11. Exosome Diagnostics, Inc

12. Foundation Medicine, Inc

13. Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG)

14. Genomic Health

15. Myriad Genetics, Inc

16. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

17. QIAGEN NV

18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

19. Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

20. GRAIL

