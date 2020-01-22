Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market’s Future Lies in Non-Associated Gas, Expected to reach US$299.05 bn by 2020

A new Transparency Market Research report states that the global liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market stood at US$233.83 bn in 2013 and is predicted to reach US$299.05 bn by 2020. It is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.40% from 2014 to 2023. The title of the report is, “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020.”

Liquid petroleum gas (LPG) is also called referred to as butane or propane and is a flammable mixture made composed of a number of hydrocarbon gases. It is utilized as a fuel within heating appliances, vehicles, and cooking equipment, among others. This gas, when utilized as a vehicle fuel, is often known as auto gas. This gas is extensively utilized as a refrigerant and an aerosol propellant and replaces chlorofluorocarbons for reducing the damage caused to the ozone layers. It has a number of other uses, especially its utilization in cylinders across various markets in the form of a fuel container in the sectors of hospitality, agriculture, recreation, construction, fishing, sailing, and calefaction. It also serves as a fuel for central heating, water heating, and cooking and is extremely cost-effective in nature.

The report states that the rising consumption of auto gas has resulted in the increased utilization of LPG, hence boosting market growth. In addition, the increasing population base in regions such as that of Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa utilizing easily available and cheap LPG in the form of fuel is also stimulating the growth of the market. The rising trade opportunities owing to the expansion of the Panama Canal and the predictable production of shale gas within regions of Latin America and Asia Pacific are amongst the prime growth opportunities in the market for LPG. On the other hand, the unpredictable prices of crude oil result in price uncertainty of LPG prices, thus restraining market growth.

In terms of source, the report segments the market for LPG into associated gas, refinery, and non-associated gas. Amongst these, the segment of non-associated gas is predicted to take the largest share in the forecast horizon. In terms of end user, the market has been segmented into petrochemical and refinery, residential and commercial, transportation, industrial, and others. Amongst these, the residential and commercial segment led the market in 2013 and represented a share of more than 60% in the market. In this segment, LPG gas is majorly utilized as a cooking fuel and also in lighting and heating.

On the basis of geography, the report segments the market into Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and South and Central America. Amongst these, the Middle East is the largest producer of LPG. On the other hand, the U.S. in North America emerged as the a net importer in 2012 and the production of LPG in North America is predicted to rise exponentially. In addition, within the U.S., the surplus production of LPG will be routed to the region of Latin America in the coming years owing to the rising demand from the commercial and domestic sectors.

As mentioned in the report, the prime players operating in the market for LPG are Exxon Mobil Corporation, British Petroleum plc., Kleenheat Gas Pty Limited, Origin Energy, Kleenheat Gas Pty Limited, Copagaz Distribuidora De Gas Ltda, SHV Energy N.V., and Repsol S.A., among others.

