Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market is expected to witness considerable growth from 2019 to 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Research Report 2019” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Commonly known as LPG, liquefied petroleum gas is widely used as a domestic and commercial fuel. Low combustion and low particulate matter emissions of LPG, which are in line with environment conservation goals are key to the demand of LPG. Furthermore, discovery of new petroleum reservoirs in some parts of the world is likely to boost fractional distillation of petroleum for various byproducts. Such factors are likely to account for promising growth of liquefied petroleum gas market in the future.

The global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saudi Aramco

ADNOC

ADGAS

BP(UK)

KNPC

Gazprom

Exxon Mobil

Shell

Phillips66

British Petroleum

China Petroleum & Chemical

Chevron

China National Petroleum

Petroleum Nasional

Valero Energy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Gas Processing

Crude Oil Refining

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Auto Fuel

Refineries

Other

