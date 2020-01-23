GLOBAL LIPSTICK MARKET PROSPECTIVE GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, TOP KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Lipstick is a cosmetic product containing pigments, oils, waxes, and emollients that apply color, texture, and protection to the lips. Many colors and types of lipstick exist. As with most other types of makeup, lipstick is typically, but not exclusively, which worn by women. The use of lipstick dates back to medieval times.
The global lipstick market is highly fragmented due to the presence of key and private providers. Celebrity endorsements and fashion shows are the key techniques used by manufacturers to showcase new trends in lipstick. The market is expected to be more competitive during the forecast period, with multiple product launches and a rise in mergers among many key companies. Global leading players in this market are L’Oreal Group, PG, Estee Lauder, Relvon, LVMH, Chanel and some others.
Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with the low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more on R&D and transfer to high-end product field. In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more players will go into this industry.
The global Lipstick market is valued at 6600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 12300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Lipstick market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Lipstick in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Lipstick in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Lipstick market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Lipstick market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
L’Oreal Group
PG
Estee Lauder
Relvon
LVMH
Shiseido
Chanel
ROHTO
Beiersdorf
DHC
Johnson& Johnson
Avon
Jahwa
JALA
Market size by Product
Matte
Shimmer
Gloss
Lip stain
Sheer
Others
Market size by End User
10~20
20~30
30~40
40~50
Above 50
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Lipstick market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Lipstick market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Lipstick companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Lipstick submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Table Of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lipstick Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Lipstick Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Matte
1.4.3 Shimmer
1.4.4 Gloss
1.4.5 Lip stain
1.4.6 Sheer
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Lipstick Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 10~20
1.5.3 20~30
1.5.4 30~40
1.5.5 40~50
1.5.6 Above 50
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Lipstick Market Size
2.1.1 Global Lipstick Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Lipstick Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Lipstick Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Lipstick Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Lipstick Revenue by Regions
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 L’Oreal Group
11.1.1 L’Oreal Group Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 L’Oreal Group Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 L’Oreal Group Lipstick Products Offered
11.1.5 L’Oreal Group Recent Development
11.2 PG
11.2.1 PG Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 PG Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 PG Lipstick Products Offered
11.2.5 PG Recent Development
11.3 Estee Lauder
11.3.1 Estee Lauder Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Estee Lauder Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Estee Lauder Lipstick Products Offered
11.3.5 Estee Lauder Recent Development
11.4 Relvon
11.4.1 Relvon Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Relvon Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Relvon Lipstick Products Offered
11.4.5 Relvon Recent Development
11.5 LVMH
11.5.1 LVMH Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 LVMH Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 LVMH Lipstick Products Offered
11.5.5 LVMH Recent Development
Continued…….
