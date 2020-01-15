Global Lipstick Market Future Outlook: Market Trends, Growth and Competition Landscape by Regions and Forecast 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Lipstick Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Lipstick is a cosmetic product containing pigments, oils, waxes, and emollients that apply color, texture, and protection to the lips. Many colors and types of lipstick exist. As with most other types of makeup, lipstick is typically, but not exclusively, which worn by women. The use of lipstick dates back to medieval times.

The global lipstick market is highly fragmented due to the presence of key and private providers. Celebrity endorsements and fashion shows are the key techniques used by manufacturers to showcase new trends in lipstick. The market is expected to be more competitive during the forecast period, with multiple product launches and a rise in mergers among many key companies. Global leading players in this market are L’Oreal Group, PG, Estee Lauder, Relvon, LVMH, Chanel and some others.

Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with the low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more on R&D and transfer to high-end product field. In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more players will go into this industry.

The global Lipstick market is valued at 6600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 12300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Lipstick market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Lipstick in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Lipstick in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Lipstick market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Lipstick market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

L’Oreal Group

PG

Estee Lauder

Relvon

LVMH

Shiseido

Chanel

ROHTO

Beiersdorf

DHC

Johnson& Johnson

Avon

Jahwa

JALA

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3740323-global-lipstick-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Matte

Shimmer

Gloss

Lip stain

Sheer

Others

Market size by End User

10~20

20~30

30~40

40~50

Above 50

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Lipstick market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Lipstick market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Lipstick companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Lipstick submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3740323-global-lipstick-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lipstick Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Lipstick Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Matte

1.4.3 Shimmer

1.4.4 Gloss

1.4.5 Lip stain

1.4.6 Sheer

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Lipstick Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 10~20

1.5.3 20~30

1.5.4 30~40

1.5.5 40~50

1.5.6 Above 50

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Lipstick Market Size

2.1.1 Global Lipstick Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Lipstick Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Lipstick Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Lipstick Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Lipstick Revenue by Regions

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 L’Oreal Group

11.1.1 L’Oreal Group Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 L’Oreal Group Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 L’Oreal Group Lipstick Products Offered

11.1.5 L’Oreal Group Recent Development

11.2 PG

11.2.1 PG Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 PG Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 PG Lipstick Products Offered

11.2.5 PG Recent Development

11.3 Estee Lauder

11.3.1 Estee Lauder Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Estee Lauder Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Estee Lauder Lipstick Products Offered

11.3.5 Estee Lauder Recent Development

11.4 Relvon

11.4.1 Relvon Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Relvon Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Relvon Lipstick Products Offered

11.4.5 Relvon Recent Development

11.5 LVMH

11.5.1 LVMH Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 LVMH Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 LVMH Lipstick Products Offered

11.5.5 LVMH Recent Development

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)