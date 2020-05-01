Global Lipstick Market 2019 Challenges, Sales Channels, Distributors, Revenue, Growth Potential | Coty Inc., Christian Dior SE, Avon Products Inc., INGLOT Cosmetics, ABLE C&C Co. Ltd., L’Oreal International

The Global Lipstick Market was valued at USD 12.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2018 to 2025.

Lipstick can be defined as a cosmetic product that is made up of oils, waxes, pigments and emollients. This cosmetic product is applied in order to be able to provide color, protection, as well as texture to the lips. Lipsticks often times, based on the company, come in a variety of colors. Lipstick is a cosmetic product containing pigments, oils, waxes, and emollients that apply color, texture, and protection to the lips.

Lipsticks also act as a type of lip balm, by providing lip balms, by adding both hydration as well as color to the lips. Lipstick is most often, but not exclusively worn by women and can be defined as one of the most commonly used makeup products in the world. With the increasing availability of as well as usage of lipsticks, the global lipstick market is growing.

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Several factors are driving the lipstick market such as its flexibility in type (lipstick typically comes in matte as well as gloss), the wide range of channels by which lipstick is sold; the ease of availability allows for the growth of the lipstick market as well as the wide range of colors and features that lipsticks come in, allowing for a wide variety of the product. Factors such as the costliness of the product as well as the questionable composition of some lipsticks are restraining the growth of the lipstick market.

Research report narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The Global Lipstick Market is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

The Global Lipstick Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Coty Inc., Christian Dior SE, Avon Products Inc., INGLOT Cosmetics, ABLE C&C Co. Ltd., L’Oreal International, The Este Lauder Companies Inc., Revlon Inc., Chanel S.A. and Shiseido Company Limited. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Lipstick Market, By Product Type

 Gloss

 Matte

 Others

Global Lipstick Market , By Distribution Channel

 Multi Branded Retail Stores

 Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

 Grocery Stores/Departmental

 Others

Global Lipstick Market Geographic Scope

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

 Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

 Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

 Latin America

o Brazil

 Rest of the World

