Global Liposome in Cosmetics Market 2019 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunies: 2024

Liposomes are spherical vesicles in which their central aqueous section is surrounded by one or more of a bilayer membrane (Lamella) that is frequently enclosed by aquatic environments. These vesicles are formed when amphiphilic lipids confront with aqueous milieu. They can vary in size from 15 nm to several microns. In the last 30 years, the application of liposome has been expanded from drug delivery to the cosmetic field and it is the most widely known cosmetic delivery system nowadays.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, the development of liposome in cosmetics market is fast.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market with market volume share of 34.98% in 2017 due to the high medical level. Following Asia-Pacific, North America is the second largest market with market volume share of 27.13%. Europe is the third largest market; its market volume share is about 25.47%.

The worldwide market for Liposome in Cosmetics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 63 million US$ in 2024, from 52 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Liposome in Cosmetics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lipoid Kosmetik

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Nippon Fine Chemical

Enoc Pharma

Nanovec

Lipotec

Croda

H&A Pharmachem

Lipomize

ID bio

BioSpectrum

Derma Clinical

Kewpie Corporation

Nanohealth Biotech

Creative Biostructure

Phenbiox

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Liposome Vitamin

Liposome Ceramide

Liposome CoQ10

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Skin Care

Hair Care

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Liposome in Cosmetics market.

Chapter 1, to describe Liposome in Cosmetics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Liposome in Cosmetics, with sales, revenue, and price of Liposome in Cosmetics, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Liposome in Cosmetics, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Liposome in Cosmetics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Liposome in Cosmetics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Liposome in Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Liposome in Cosmetics Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Liposome in Cosmetics by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Liposome in Cosmetics by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Liposome in Cosmetics by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Liposome in Cosmetics by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Liposome in Cosmetics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Liposome in Cosmetics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Liposome in Cosmetics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Liposome in Cosmetics Market Forecast (2019-2024)

