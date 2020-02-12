Global lipid market Influencing Factors and Comprehensive Analysis | Top Leading Players are DSM, BASF, Nordic Naturals, Croda, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry, FMC Corporation, Neptune Wellness Solutions, Aker BioMarine

The study emphasizes advancement in Lipid solutions as it has immense influence on the decision making process in almost all socioeconomic and business aspects. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Lipid market along with the market forecast in terms of revenue growth for all segments.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global Lipid market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the Lipid market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in products and applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

A large number of local and global players are competing with one another in the global Lipid market. This makes the landscape fragmented in nature. The market is also witnessing the foray of new players wanting to cash in on the unmet demands of consumers. To make headway in the market, players are focusing on product development and strategic mergers and acquisitions. They are also enhancing their distribution networks to steal a march over their competitors.

Global lipid market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.78 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.26 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

In the final section of the report on Lipid, the ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total Lipid market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth evaluation of their capabilities and success in the Lipid marketplace.

Major Companies Involved

DSM, BASF, Nordic Naturals, Croda , Cargill , Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry, FMC Corporation, Neptune Wellness Solutions, Aker BioMarine, Omega Protein, FrieslandCampina, Stepan Company, TASA, RB, Cooke Aquaculture Scotland, Clover Corporation Pty Ltd, Arista Industries, Inc., Polaris, Solutex Corp, BASF’s vegetable seeds business, Kerry Foods, Pelagic.

Market Drivers:

Awareness about the benefits amid concerns of human health and increasing cases of chronic diseases

Organic methods of production and formulation process with organic ingredients is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lower acquirements of fishes for the production of fish oils is expected to restrain the market growth as it effects the prices of fish oils increasing it significantly

Lack of sustainability and consistency of fisheries is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth as it causes the production of fish oil to be decreased

IMPORTANT STRATEGIC ATTRIBUTES OF THE REPORT:

Competitors –In this section, various Lipid industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Lipid Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level

The 360-degree Lipid overview based on a global and regional level

Market Outlook: The report also sheds light on some of the major factors, including R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and growth of the key industry participants, on a regional and global basis.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Strategic suggestion and proposals for the new comers those are willing to enter the market.

Supply and Consumption –In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Lipid This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans,

SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, South America, MEA, Europe or Asia | Mail us at [email protected]

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type Omega-3 Omega-6 Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) Others Sphingolipids Omega-7 Omega-9

By Source Plant Animal

By Form Powder Liquid

By Application Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals Infant Formula Pharmaceutical Food Fortification Animal Nutrition Others Personal Care Flavours Industrial



By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Cooke Aquaculture announced the acquisition of Omega Protein Corporation. The acquisition is worth around USD 500 million.

In June 2017, FMC Corporation announced an agreement for the sale of its Omega-3 business segment to Norway Pelagic.

