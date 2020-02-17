Global Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid Market to show strong growth to 2025: Stepan, CEPSA, Sasol, KAPACHIM, SK GROUP, Fogla Group, New India Detergents Ltd., ISU Chemical, AK ChemTech Co.,LTD., Solvay, Dada Surfactants

Linear alkylbenzene sulfonic acid is an anionic surfactants with molecules characterized by a hydrophobic and a hydrophilic group. They are nonvolatile compounds produced by sulfonation. Linear alkylbenzene sulfonic acid are complex mixtures of homologues of different alkyl chain lengths (C10 to C13 or C14) and phenyl positional isomers of 2 to 5-phenyl in proportions dictated by the starting materials and reaction conditions, each containing an aromatic ring sulfonated at the para position and attached to a linear alkyl chain at any position with the exception of terminal one (1-phenyl). The properties of linear alkylbenzene sulfonic differ in physical and chemical properties according to the alkyl chain length, resulting in formulations for various applications.

This report researches the worldwide Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

LABSA is a largest volume synthetic surfactant.LABSA industry has more influence on the environment.LABSA Sulphonic Acid is an anionic surfactant widely used in formulation of all ranges of Domestic Detergents Powder, Cake & Dish wash cleaners. The performance of the product developed countries is better than the developing countries.

The main production areas are in Asia, Europe and USA while the main consumption areas also in those areas, Asia is the largest consumption and production areas.,Besides,the export and import of Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid product is little and this is because that the product have great demand in local.

Global Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Stepan

CEPSA

Sasol

KAPACHIM

SK GROUP

Fogla Group

New India Detergents Ltd.

ISU Chemical

AK ChemTech Co.,LTD.

Solvay

Dada Surfactants

Huntsman

Kao Corporation

Tufail

HANSA GROUP AG

Miwon Chemical

NCSP

FUCC

Arabian Sulfonates Company

Lion Specialty Chemicals

The Sultanate of Oman

JintungPetrochemical Corp

Fushun Petrochemical

Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical

XingYa company

Guangzhou Litze Chemical

Hangzhou Top Chemical

Hebei Wanye Chemical

Hunan Resun-Auway Industrial

Tianjin Tianzhi Fine Chemical

Jinan Daily Chemical Eastcom

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid Breakdown Data by Type

LABSA 96%

LABSA 90%

Others

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Detergent

Emulsifier

Coupling Agent

Agricultural Herbicides

Others

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other RegionsTo focus on the key Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

