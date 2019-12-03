Global LIMS Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on LIMS Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
According to this study, over the next five years the LIMS market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 697.6 million by 2024, from US$ 553.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in LIMS business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report focuses on the key global LIMS players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
This report focuses on the LIMS in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
LabWare
Autoscribe Informatics
Thermo Fisher
STARLIMS Corporation
PerkinElmer
LabVantage Solutions
Core Informatics
Genologics
LabLynx
Promium
CloudLIMS
Khemia Software
Novatek International
Computing Solutions
Chemware
LabLogic Systems
Market Segment by Type, covers
On-premise LIMS
Cloud-based LIMS
Remotely hosted LIMS
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Research and Development Lab
Analytical Services Lab
Manufacturing Lab
Other
