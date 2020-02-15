Global Lighting Control System Market  Trend to 2024 Profiling General Electric Company, Philips Lighting N.V., Eaton Corporation Plc, Legrand S.A., Osram Licht Ag, Acuity Brands, Inc., Cree Inc

The Global Lighting Control System Market accounted to USD 12.1 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Lighting Control System Market Competitive Analysis:

Lighting Control System Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors:

General Electric Company, Philips Lighting N.V., Eaton Corporation Plc, Legrand S.A., Osram Licht Ag, Acuity Brands, Inc., Cree Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Echelon Corporation, Lightwaverf Plc, Digital Lumens, Inc., Start-Ups Ecosystem, Isotera, Ketra, Lifx, Switchmate Inc., Legrand, Osram, LG Electronics, Harman International, Vantage Control, Honeywell International, Hubbell Incorporated among others. In 2017, Philips Lighting N.V acquired Li-Fi company, specializing in visible light communications (VLC) in a move believed to be aimed at boosting Philips’ capabilities in Li-Fi, the light-based technology expected to provide Wi-Fi-like two-way Internet communications.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Requirement of Energy-Efficient Lighting Control and Management Systems

Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the Lighting Industry

Acceptance of Standard Protocols for Lighting Control

Modernization and Infrastructure Development

Perception of Higher Cost of Installations and Limited Awareness About Payback Periods

Security and Privacy Issues in Iot-Based Lighting Systems May Impede the Growth

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of components the Lighting Control System Market is segmented into Occupancy Sensors, Daylight Sensors, User Interfaces, Others. The Daylight sensors market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of communication protocol the Lighting Control System Market is segmented into weird wireless. The wireless market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

The wired is further segmented into DALI, Power Line Communication (PLC), Power over Ethernet (POE), Hybrid (Wired), others. The hybrid market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

The wireless is further segmented into Zigbee, Bluetooth/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Enocean, Wi-Fi, 6lowpan, Hybrid (Wireless), Others. The Zigbee market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of application the Lighting Control System Market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Others. The commercial market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of geography, Lighting Control System Market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Market Definition:

Lighting control system is an intelligent network based electronic system with an ability to regulate or control the quality, level or pattern of lighting as per the user requirement. This system consists of different sensors, input and output devices, communication system and one or more central processing unit.

