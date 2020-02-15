Global light field market Forecast to 2025 by Industry Professionals Like Lytro (US), Avegant Corp. (US), FoVI 3D (US), Japan Display Inc. (JDI) (Japan), and OTOY Inc (US). ,Light Field Lab (US)

Global light field market is expected to reach USD 2201.6 Million by 2025, from USD 755.6 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global light field unit market

Lytro (US),

Avegant Corp. (US),

FoVI 3D (US),

Japan Display Inc. (JDI) (Japan), and

OTOY Inc (US). ,

Light Field Lab (US),

Holografika (Hungary) Lumii Inc. (US),

Raytrix GmbH (Germany),

Leia (US),

NVIDIA Corporation (US),

Toshiba (Japan), and Ricoh Innovations (US).,

R7 PARTNERS (U.S.) & among others

Request sample copy of this report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-light-field-market

Market Definition:

Light field is that type of photons which can move in all direction throughout all points in a given area. It can also help in identifying the position of point in image through five dimensions (5D). Light field is utilized in different type of parts namely camera, 3D sensing, autonomous vehicles, telescope and others. There are various application of light field in industry such as designing, healthcare, engineering and others.

Companies such as Raytrix GmbH (Germany) provide R8 / R42 series 3D light field cameras which are based on 42 megaray sensors and provide high resolution up to 10 megapixels at 7 fps. It also provides light field technology with 3D high-speed video capture and is easy to handle and operate.

According to article published by University of Birmingham, in 2015, a project was going on usage of light field technology in biomedical imaging which helped to capture of the 3-dimensional information in a scene by using a single camera in a single exposure

Hence, due to increase use of light field technology in various industries, the global light field market would rise rapidly in future.

To Understand Complete Table Of Content, Tables And Figures @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-light-field-market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand for light field technology for producing visual effects in movies

Just-in-time marketing

Increased usage of 4D and 5D technologies

Increased demand of artificial technologies

Rising need for prototyping and growing demand of medical imaging

Lack of infrastructure support to implement light field imaging

Market Segmentation:

The global light field market is segmented based on technology, vertical and geographical segments.

Based on technology, the market is segmented in imaging solution, display

Based on vertical, the market is segmented in healthcare and medical, defence and security, media and entertainment, architecture and engineering, industrial

Based on geography, the light field market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Any specific requirements are you looking for? Ask to your Industry Experts @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-light-field-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]

: