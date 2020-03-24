Global Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Industry Applications, Key Developments and Forecast 2025

Increasing challenges arising in management and generation of IT-based data in the lifesciences sector has driven the demand for effective storage solutions. As data generation rate continues to outpace vigorously, effective lifesciences enterprise storage solutions are being adopted to manage and store the clinical data such as genomics, pharmaceutical development, and drug discovery.

In 2018, the global Lifesciences Enterprise Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Lifesciences Enterprise Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Lifesciences Enterprise Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

HPE

Dell

IBM

NetApp

Hitachi

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Google

Quantum

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organization

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

