Global Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Industry Applications, Key Developments and Forecast 2025

Increasing challenges arising in management and generation of IT-based data in the lifesciences sector has driven the demand for effective storage solutions. As data generation rate continues to outpace vigorously, effective lifesciences enterprise storage solutions are being adopted to manage and store the clinical data such as genomics, pharmaceutical development, and drug discovery.
In 2018, the global Lifesciences Enterprise Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Lifesciences Enterprise Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Lifesciences Enterprise Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
HPE
Dell
IBM
NetApp
Hitachi
Microsoft
Amazon Web Services
Google
Quantum
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Companies
Academic Research Institutes
Contract Research Organization
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Lifesciences Enterprise Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Lifesciences Enterprise Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Companies
1.5.4 Academic Research Institutes
1.5.5 Contract Research Organization
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Market Size
2.2 Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 HPE
12.1.1 HPE Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Introduction
12.1.4 HPE Revenue in Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 HPE Recent Development
12.2 Dell
12.2.1 Dell Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Introduction
12.2.4 Dell Revenue in Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Dell Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 NetApp
12.4.1 NetApp Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Introduction
12.4.4 NetApp Revenue in Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 NetApp Recent Development
12.5 Hitachi
12.5.1 Hitachi Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Introduction
12.5.4 Hitachi Revenue in Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Hitachi Recent Development
12.6 Microsoft
12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Introduction
12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.7 Amazon Web Services
12.7.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Introduction
12.7.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
……Continued
