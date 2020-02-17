GLOBAL LIFEGUARD RESCUE EQUIPMENT MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Market 2019
The Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Market report provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
A lifeguard is a rescuer who supervises the safety and rescue of swimmers, surfers, and other water sports participants such as in a swimming pool, water park, beach or river. Lifeguards are strong swimmers and trained in CPR/AED first aid, certified in water rescue using a variety of aids and equipment depending on requirements of their particular venue.
Equipment used by lifeguards will vary depending on the location and specific conditions encountered, however certain equipmentis relatively universal such as a whistle for attracting the attention of the public or other members of the team, a first aid kit and rescue aids. Other equipment includes, but is not limited to, rescue cans, rescue tubes, rescue boards, spinal boards, AED’s, trauma bags, and oxygen.
The global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Lifeguard Rescue Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Lifeguard Rescue Equipment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Lifeguard Rescue Equipment in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Adolph Kiefer & Associates
eLifeguard
Everondack
Liquid Shredder Surfboard & SUP Peddleboards
DionBennett
Spectrum Aquatics
S.R.Smith
Antiwave Pool Products
Kracka Surf Craft
Hansen Protection
H3O Water Sports
Kent Sporting Goods
Mustang Survival
Stormy Lifejackets
Secumar
Seasafe Systems
C4 Waterman
Market size by Product
Rescue tubes and cans
Lifeguard chairs
Lifeguard jackets
Spineboard rescue equipment
Rescue boards
Market size by End User
Swimming Pool
Outdoor
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Manufacturers
Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Rescue tubes and cans
1.4.3 Lifeguard chairs
1.4.4 Lifeguard jackets
1.4.5 Spineboard rescue equipment
1.4.6 Rescue boards
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Swimming Pool
1.5.3 Outdoor
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Market Size
2.1.1 Global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Revenue by Regions
…..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Adolph Kiefer & Associates
11.1.1 Adolph Kiefer & Associates Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Adolph Kiefer & Associates Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Adolph Kiefer & Associates Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered
11.1.5 Adolph Kiefer & Associates Recent Development
11.2 eLifeguard
11.2.1 eLifeguard Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 eLifeguard Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 eLifeguard Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered
11.2.5 eLifeguard Recent Development
11.3 Everondack
11.3.1 Everondack Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Everondack Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Everondack Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered
11.3.5 Everondack Recent Development
11.4 Liquid Shredder Surfboard & SUP Peddleboards
11.4.1 Liquid Shredder Surfboard & SUP Peddleboards Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Liquid Shredder Surfboard & SUP Peddleboards Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Liquid Shredder Surfboard & SUP Peddleboards Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered
11.4.5 Liquid Shredder Surfboard & SUP Peddleboards Recent Development
11.5 DionBennett
11.5.1 DionBennett Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 DionBennett Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 DionBennett Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered
11.5.5 DionBennett Recent Development
11.6 Spectrum Aquatics
11.6.1 Spectrum Aquatics Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Spectrum Aquatics Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Spectrum Aquatics Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered
11.6.5 Spectrum Aquatics Recent Development
11.7 S.R.Smith
11.7.1 S.R.Smith Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 S.R.Smith Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 S.R.Smith Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered
11.7.5 S.R.Smith Recent Development
11.8 Antiwave Pool Products
11.8.1 Antiwave Pool Products Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Antiwave Pool Products Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Antiwave Pool Products Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered
11.8.5 Antiwave Pool Products Recent Development
11.9 Kracka Surf Craft
11.9.1 Kracka Surf Craft Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Kracka Surf Craft Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Kracka Surf Craft Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered
11.9.5 Kracka Surf Craft Recent Development
11.10 Hansen Protection
11.10.1 Hansen Protection Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Hansen Protection Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Hansen Protection Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered
11.10.5 Hansen Protection Recent Development
Continued….
