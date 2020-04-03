Global Life Sciences BPO Market Trend, Share, Application & 2019-2025 Industry Growth Analysis Report

“Global Life Sciences BPO Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Due to the looming patent expiry, healthcare spending cuts, and decline in productive outcome of research and development, pharmaceutical giants are seeking services from contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract research organizations (CROs) solutions.

Developed countries have currently emerged as major contributors to the global life sciences BPO market. The technological advancements witnessed in these countries have helped the pharmaceutical outsourcing to significantly evolve in the last few years.

In 2018, the global Life Sciences BPO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Life Sciences BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Life Sciences BPO development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Anthelio Healthcare Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Catalent, Inc.

PAREXEL International Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Contract Research Organizations

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Contract Sales and Marketing Organizations

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Life Sciences BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Life Sciences BPO development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Life Sciences BPO are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

