Global Library Furnitures Market Share, Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Growth Factors and Competitive Analysis by Players

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Library Furnitures market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Library Furnitures market will register a 10.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4080 million by 2024, from US$ 2520 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Library Furnitures business, shared in Chapter 3.

Library furniture comprises chairs, tables, storage units for books and magazines, display stands, shelves, bookcases, and newspaper reading stands. These products are used by students, teachers, librarians, and other members of schools or colleges. Library furniture is gaining ground as a prominent feature across schools and colleges.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Library Furniture in the regions of Asia Pacific, North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more high-quality Library Furniture. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of education expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Library Furniture will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

In terms of geographic regions, North America was the major revenue contributor to the market in 2017, with about 34% of global market size. The growth in this region can be attributed to the continuously increasing number of K-12 schools and rapidly evolving higher education universities. The rapid rise in the number of enrollments in these schools and colleges drive the growth of the library furniture market in the education industry.

This study considers the Library Furnitures value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Library Shelves

Library Tables

Library Seating

Other Furniture

Segmentation by application:

Higher Education

K-12 Schools

Public Libraries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth

Teknion

HNI Corporation

KI

Okamura

Global Furniture Group

KOKUYO

Knoll

VS

Kimball International

Kinnarps

Minyi Furniture

British Thornton

Ailin Technology

Smith System

Lanlin Teaching

Metalliform

Jirong Furniture

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Library Furnitures market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Library Furnitures market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Library Furnitures players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Library Furnitures with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Library Furnitures submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content (Major Points):

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Library Furnitures by Players

Chapter Four: Library Furnitures by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Library Furnitures Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

