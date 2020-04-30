Global LED Materials Market 2019 Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Forecast Till 2025 | 1. Epistar Corporation 2. Cree Inc. 3. AkzoNobel N.V. 4. Hitachi Metals Ltd. 5. MTI Corporation

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global LED Materials Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

Market Overview: The global LED materials market was valued at USD 7.74 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.95 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2025. LED materials are finding greater acceptance owing to added benefits provided by the products manufactured from these materials. The products offer advantages such as cost and energy efficiency owing to which demand for LED materials is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=953039

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Ban on the usage of incandescent lamps

1.2 Government subsidies for LED Bulbs

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Short lifespan of LED bulbs

Market Segmentation:

The global LED materials market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Substrate Materials

1.1.1 Silicon Carbide

1.1.2 Silicon

1.1.3 Sapphire

1.2 Wafers

1.2.1 Gallium Arsenide

1.2.2 Gallium Nitride

1.3 Epitaxy Materials

1.3.1 Trimethylgallium

1.3.2 Trimethyaluminium

1.4 Phosphor

2. By Application:

2.1 General Lighting

2.1.1 Residential Lighting

2.1.2 Industrial Lighting

2.1.3 Outdoor Lighting

2.1.4 Others

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/953039/global-led-materials-market

2.2 Automotive Lighting

2.2.1 Interior Lighting

2.2.2 Exterior Lighting

2.2.3 Backlighting

2.2.4 Televisions

2.2.5 Monitors

2.2.6 Handheld devices

2.2.7 Others

2.3 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Epistar Corporation

2. Cree Inc.

3. AkzoNobel N.V.

4. Hitachi Metals Ltd.

5. MTI Corporation

6. Koninjklike Philips N.V.

7. Osram Licht AG

8. Sumitomo Electric Industries

9. II-VI Incorporated

10. Nichia Corporation

11. UBE Industries Ltd.

12. Epigan NV

13. Addison Engineering Inc.

14. Soraa

15. LG Innotek

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |