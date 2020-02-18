Global LED Backlit Display Driver Market 2019 : Advanced Analogic Technologies, Infineon Technologies, Linear Technology, Macroblock

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global LED Backlit Display Driver Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

High-brightness LED drivers are integrated circuits that are optimized to efficiently drive strings of high-brightness LEDs. These types of lighting find their usage in general-purpose, low-voltage architectural lighting, automotive lighting, camera flash, and many more. It is a flat panel display, which uses LED backlighting instead of the cold cathode fluorescent backlighting.

Integrated LED power management solutions by display driver ICs provide high picture quality in the smallest PCB area with greater efficiency and at the lowest cost. These are used in smartphones and with an increase in sales in smartphones, the market for the LED backlit display driver ICs consumption is supposed to increase.

Also, because of its efficiency and high built quality, it is supposed to overcome the drawbacks of the LCDs such as contrast ratio, power consumption, mercury usage in the backlights, visual artifacts, and motion blur. However, the presence of immediate substitutes such as OLED, which is increasingly being adopted due to its power and display advantages, may be a restraint for the market. The opportunity for the market lies in the fact that the market for smartphones and other consumer electronics with displays such as tablets and laptops will continue to grow in the near future.

The global LED Backlit Display Driver market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on LED Backlit Display Driver volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LED Backlit Display Driver market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advanced Analogic Technologies

Infineon Technologies

Linear Technology

Macroblock

Power Integrators

ROHM

Semtech

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

8 Channel

16 Channel

32 Channel

Segment by Application

Mobile Computing Devices

TVs

Automotive Infotainment Systems

Others

