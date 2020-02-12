Global Leather Boots Market 2026 by  Top Competitors: Bata Corporation; ECCO Sko A/S; Geox S.p.a; TBL Licensing LLC; WOODLAND WORLDWIDE; JACK WOLFSKIN; Wolverine World Wide

Global Leather Boots Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the preference of leather boots due to their adoption as a status symbol.

Major Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the leather boots market are Bata Corporation; ECCO Sko A/S; Geox S.p.a; TBL Licensing LLC; WOODLAND WORLDWIDE; JACK WOLFSKIN; Wolverine World Wide, Inc.; Crocs Retail, LLC; Hermès; Red Tape; Crockett & Jones; KERING; LVMH and Tapestry, Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Callaway Golf Company announced that they had agreed to acquire JACK WOLFSKIN. The acquisition is expected to be completed by first quarter of 2019. Callaway announced that they are looking to invest and strengthen JACK WOFLSKIN’s position in the market.

In July 2017, WOODLAND WORLDWIDE announced that they had collaborated with Aokang International for the retail and distribution of WOODLAND’s footwear products throughout China.

Competitive Analysis:

Global leather boots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of leather boots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Market Segmentation:

By Product Ankle Boots Knee-High Boots Dress Boots Others

By Distribution Channel Direct Retail E-Commerce

By End-User Industrial Consumer

By Geography North America S. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

Market Definition:

Leather boots are a type of footwear that are used to protect the user as well as for their aesthetic appeal, they are rigid and stiff in comparison to footwear of other materials and style. These boots have a specific heel that is clearly distinguished from other parts of the shoe. They mostly cover the feet till the ankle but some boots are produced to cover up till the calf.

Customization of the Report

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

