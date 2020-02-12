Global Leather Boots Market 2026 by  Top Competitors: Bata Corporation; ECCO Sko A/S; Geox S.p.a; TBL Licensing LLC; WOODLAND WORLDWIDE; JACK WOLFSKIN; Wolverine World Wide

Global Leather Boots Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the preference of leather boots due to their adoption as a status symbol.
Major Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the leather boots market are Bata Corporation; ECCO Sko A/S; Geox S.p.a; TBL Licensing LLC; WOODLAND WORLDWIDE; JACK WOLFSKIN; Wolverine World Wide, Inc.; Crocs Retail, LLC; Hermès; Red Tape; Crockett & Jones; KERING; LVMH and Tapestry, Inc.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2018, Callaway Golf Company announced that they had agreed to acquire JACK WOLFSKIN. The acquisition is expected to be completed by first quarter of 2019. Callaway announced that they are looking to invest and strengthen JACK WOFLSKIN’s position in the market.
- In July 2017, WOODLAND WORLDWIDE announced that they had collaborated with Aokang International for the retail and distribution of WOODLAND’s footwear products throughout China.
Competitive Analysis:
Global leather boots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of leather boots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers:
- They are used in the manufacturing of sedatives, antipasmers, anrhoers, contraceptives and cancer-curing treatments.
- In food & beverage industry they are used as an acidifier.
Market Restraints:
- The R&D cost for the succinic acid is very high which the major factor restraining growth of the market.
Market Segmentation:
- By Product
- Ankle Boots
- Knee-High Boots
- Dress Boots
- Others
- By Distribution Channel
- Direct
- Retail
- E-Commerce
- By End-User
- Industrial
- Consumer
- By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- North America
Key Insights in the report:
- Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market
- Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026
- Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure
Market Definition:
Leather boots are a type of footwear that are used to protect the user as well as for their aesthetic appeal, they are rigid and stiff in comparison to footwear of other materials and style. These boots have a specific heel that is clearly distinguished from other parts of the shoe. They mostly cover the feet till the ankle but some boots are produced to cover up till the calf.
