Global Leak Testers Market 2019 Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation And Forecast By 2025

— Leak Testers Market 2019

Leak testing is a process used to detect manufacturing defects which helps verify the integrity of products and improve consumer safety. For example, the automotive industry consistently uses leak testing to verify that assembly operations were completed properly and subcomponents are leak free.

First, as for the global leak testers industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The half market share in revenue is grasped by the top four manufacturers, ATEQ, INFICON, Cosmo Instruments, and VIC Leak Detection, which closes to 49 per cent totally in 2015. The France giant ATEQ, which has 18.88% revenue market share in 2015, is the leader in the leak testers industry. The manufacturers following ATEQ are INFICON and Cosmo Instruments, which respectively has 14.16% and 7.67% market share globally. The Changzhou Changce is the leader of China leak testers industry. It sells a total of 2.87 million dollar leak tester products in the year of 2015

Second, the global consumption of leak tester products rises up from 33 K units in 2011 to 40.5 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 4.8%. At the same time, the revenue of world leak tester sales market has a leap from 212 million dollar to 252 million dollar. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the leak testers products, which is the outcome of the downstream industries are in a good situation.

Third, the downstream industries of leak tester products are automotive, consumer goods, energy, HVAC/R, medical and military. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the raising awareness of product quality, the consumption increase of leak testers will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the leak tester products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Finally, although sales of leak tester products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the leak testers field hastily.

The global Leak Testers market is valued at 260 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Leak Testers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Leak Testers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ATEQ

INFICON

Cosmo Instruments

VIC Leak Detection

Uson

Hermann Sewerin

TASI

InterTech

AFRISO

Pfeiffer Vacuum

Bacharach

Tecna srl

CETA

Changzhou Changce

Kane International

Rothenberger

HAIRUISI

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Portable Leak Tester

Compact Leak Tester

Stationary Leak Tester

Segment by Application

Industrial

Automotive

Medical

HVAC/R

Laboratories

Energy

