Global Leak Test Equipment Market – North America To Dominate The Market During The Forecast Period 2019 – 2026

Growth trajectory of the global Leak Test Equipment market for the forecast period [2018–2026], our adept analysts have offered a determining evaluation of the present and future market situation. Report buyers are facilitated with critical opinions about the Leak Test Equipment market to get to the bottom of the paradigm shift of consumer preference. In this regard, the analysts have compiled salient observations, radical data, and chief underlying aspects of the Leak Test Equipment market.

Leak Test Equipment Market – Overview

Report provides analysis of the leak test equipment market for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the expansion of the leak test equipment market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the expansion of the market during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the expansion of the marketin terms of revenue and volume (in US$ Mn and Thousand Units) across different geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report include – The U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for leak test equipment at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global leak test equipment market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints for leak test equipment during the forecast period.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global leak test equipment market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the leak test equipment market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein, end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Leak Test Equipment Market: Taxonomy

This research study . The hardware component segment is further bifurcated into detectors, sensors, accessories, and others. The services segment is further sub-segmented into calibration, training, repair/ maintenance, rental, and others. Additionally, based on equipment type, the market is divided into portable and fixed leak test equipment. Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into HVAC/R, automotive & transportation, medical & pharmaceutical, packaging, industrial, and others.

Global Leak Test Equipment Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These helps us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also helps to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Leak Test Equipment Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report includes well-established players such as Uson, L.P., Vacuum Instruments Corporation, LLC, CETA TESTSYSTEME GmbH, ATEQ Corp., InterTech Development Company, LACO Technologies, and INFICON. These are some of the well-established players innovating novel leak test equipment and methods. For instance, in December 2017, LACO Technologies developed a novel “Force Decay” leak test method in order to detect leaks in sealed packaging products. The company designed a test chamber in order to check internal pressure on the package. If the package has a large leak, it is expected to deflate rapidly and for the smaller leaks, it is likely to deflate slowly. Further, In November 2017, Uson, L.P. announced the launch of a novel industrial-grade 628, a disparity pressure decay leak tester. The new leak tester combines the registered disparity pressure measurement technology in a compressed industrial form factor to help users identify defects in the product before the fabrication process.

Global Leak Test Equipment Market

Global Leak Test Equipment Market, by Component

Hardware

Detectors

Sensors

Accessories

Others

Software

Services

Calibration

Training

Repair/Maintenance

Rental

Others

Global Leak Test Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

Portable

Fixed



Global Leak Test Equipment Market, by End-use Industry

HVAC/R

Automotive & Transportation

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Industrial

Others

