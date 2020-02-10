Global LBS Platform Market 2019 Current Trends, Industry Revenue, Services, Business Opportunities, Growth Factors and Innovative Technology by 2023

Global LBS Platform Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Location-based service (LBS) is a software-level service that uses location data to control features. As such LBS is an information service and has a number of uses in social networking today as information, in entertainment or security, which is accessible with mobile devices through the mobile network and which uses information on the geographical position of the mobile device.

An LBS platform consists of software and hardware extensions as well as network infrastructure components in the network infrastructure, which can calculate the position of a handset. The major components of an LBS platform are the location platform and infrastructure providers, location middleware providers, location technology developers, GNSS chipsets and assistance server providers, location platform aggregators, and database providers.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that LBS Platform will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

This study considers the LBS Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Indoor LBS Platform

Outdoor LBS Platform

Segmentation by Application:

Healthcare

Media and Marketing

Entertainment

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global LBS Platform market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the LBS Platform market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

