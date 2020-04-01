Global Laundry Appliances Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Laundry Appliances Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

A laundry appliance is a machine or system used for washing clothes and clothes sheets. It is not only limited to washing but also used for drying purposes. Introduction of new features such as large capacity, fast spin speed, high-energy consumption and digital display in washing machines provide comfort and gives a better experience to the customer.

Growth by Region

North America has the highest market share due to high disposable incomes of consumers in developed countries. Asia Pacific will be fastest growing region due to rising economy level and large population offers huge market potential. The demand of laundry appliances is seen more in urban market especially in high-tier cities.

Drivers vs Constraints

Growth in garment purchasing is the key factor for the growth of the market. Rising income levels, growing research and development activities and innovative technologies are also driving the growth of the market. However, energy consumption and water consumption are the factors that hamper the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

Innovations to increase efficiency and energy efficiency, as well as water consumption, due to environmental guidelines highlighted by several governments.

