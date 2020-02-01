Global Latex Sealant Market Research, Applications, Trends & Challenges 2019

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Latex Sealant Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Sealant is a substance used to block the passage of fluids through the surface or joints or openings in materials, a type of mechanical seal. In building construction sealant is sometimes synonymous with caulking and also serve the purposes of blocking dust, sound and heat transmission. Sealants may be weak or strong, flexible or rigid, permanent or temporary. Sealants are not adhesives but some have adhesive qualities and are called adhesive-sealants or structural sealants.

The main difference between adhesives and sealants is that sealants typically have lower strength and higher elongation than adhesives do. When sealants are used between substrates having different thermal coefficients of expansion or differing elongation under stress, they need to have adequate flexibility and elongation. Sealants generally contain inert filler material and are usually formulated with an elastomer to give the required flexibility and elongation. They usually have a paste consistency to allow filling of gaps between substrates. Low shrinkage after application is often required. Many adhesives can be formulated into sealants.

Acrylic Latex Sealant emerged as the leading product segment in the overall market for Latex Sealants and accounted for 44.48% of total market volume in 2016. EVA Latex Sealant followed epoxy adhesives which accounted for 38.06% of total market volume in 2016.

Nowadays, North America and Europe account for nearly half of the global Latex Sealant production and consumption. Asia Pacific is the most active region in the nearly future because of the drive of downstreams

Growth of the Latex Sealant market is largely associated with the growth in the construction industry. The construction industry is expected to push the adhesive industry to new heights, which in turn will help the construction market achieve greater volumes and revenues in the near future; hence this drives the demand for adhesive at a significant pace.

The worldwide market for Latex Sealant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 640 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Latex Sealant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Henkel

3M

ITW

PPG

H.B. Fuller

DOW CORNING

Bostik

Sika

RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

Premier Building Solutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Acrylic Latex Sealant

EVA Latex Sealant

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Building

Family House

Other

