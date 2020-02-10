Global Last Mile Delivery Market 2019 By Demands, Sales-Revenue, Financial Products, Technology, Business Challenges and Market Size Till 2023

Global Last Mile Delivery Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Last mile delivery is defined as the movement of goods from a transportation hub to the final delivery destination. The final delivery destination is typically a personal residence. The focus of last mile logistics is to deliver items to the end user as fast as possible. Last mile logistics has become a popular area of interest for retailers due to the growing demand for fully integrated omnichannel retailing. Evolving omnichannel needs have forced retailers to evaluate current transportation network capabilities and make adjustments accordingly.

Last mile delivery is becoming more important than ever due to the surge of online orders. E-commerce sales are expected to reach $1.35 billion by 2018, an increase of 28.8% from 2013. These expected increases span across a variety of product types including apparel, entertainment, food, health & beauty, electronics and more.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Last Mile Delivery will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337618

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

DHL

FedEx

UPS

USPS

XPO Logistics

This study considers the Last Mile Delivery value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Business to consumer

Business to business

Segmentation by Application:

Food Delivery

Fresh Product Delivery

Consumer Product Delivery

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2337618

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Last Mile Delivery market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Last Mile Delivery market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Last Mile Delivery Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Last Mile Delivery by Players

4 Last Mile Delivery by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Last Mile Delivery Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 DHL

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Last Mile Delivery Product Offered

11.1.3 DHL Last Mile Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 DHL News

11.2 FedEx

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Last Mile Delivery Product Offered

11.2.3 FedEx Last Mile Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 FedEx News

11.3 UPS

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Last Mile Delivery Product Offered

11.3.3 UPS Last Mile Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 UPS News

11.4 USPS

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Last Mile Delivery Product Offered

11.4.3 USPS Last Mile Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 USPS News

11.5 XPO Logistics

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Last Mile Delivery Product Offered

11.5.3 XPO Logistics Last Mile Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 XPO Logistics News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]