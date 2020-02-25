Global Laser Treatment Devices of Varicose Veins Market Future Scope & Research Methodology 2019 : AngioDynamics, Lumenis, Syneron, Biolitec

Laser Treatment Devices of Varicose Veins is an alternative to surgical stripping. It closes the vein permanently by delivering the laser energy inside the vein (rather than fishing the vein and tearing it away from its side branches like stripping does). Removing or closing the saphenous veins is not a problem in itself because only 10% of the venous flow from the limbs goes through the superficial veins; the remaining 90% goes through the deep veins.

In the last several years, global laser treatment devices of varicose veins industry got a large development. In 2015, the global capacity of laser treatment devices of varicose veins is nearly 24000 units and the actual production is more than 17000 units.

With developed medical and manufacturing technology, Europe and USA are the major suppliers of laser treatment devices of varicose veins. Manufacturers from Europe and USA have occupied more than 80% of the global market.

On the other hand, with higher medical level and living standard, Europe and USA are also the largest consumption market. And Asia followed, with about 23% of the consumption market, as the third largest consumption market.

The worldwide market for Laser Treatment Devices of Varicose Veins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Laser Treatment Devices of Varicose Veins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AngioDynamics

Lumenis

Syneron

Biolitec

Dornier MedTech

Energist Group

EUFOTON S.R.L

Vascular Solutions

Quanta System S.p.A.

WON TECH Co., Ltd.

INTERmedic

LSO

ALNA

GIGAA LASER

Lingyun Photoelectronic System

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

0.1-15W

15-30W

>30W

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinics

