Global Laser Displacement Sensor Market Oulook 2019 & Latest Research – SICK, KEYENCE, Panasonic, COGNEX

Laser displacement sensors and meters are comprised of a light-emitting element and a position sensitive detector (PSD) and detect targets using triangulation. A semiconductor laser is used as the light emitting element. A lens focuses the beam on the target. The target reflects the beam back through the lens where it is focused on the position-sensitive detector (PSD), forming a beam spot. The beam spot moves as the target moves. Displacement can be determined by detecting the movement of the beam spot.

Get Free PDF Sample of the Report at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2119718

Scope of the Report:

The laser displacement sensor market is predicted to witness an exponential growth in the forthcoming years on the back of rising trend of industrial automation along with cost saving practices in quality control. This is leading laser displacement sensors to find application across a number of application areas such as robotics, machine tools, and material handling among others.

Apart from this, rising use of laser displacement sensors in consumer electronics and automotive sectors coupled with their rising demand from other industries is immensely benefitting the laser displacement sensor market, globally. At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the laser displacement sensor industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe, USA and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

In terms of volume, the global laser displacement sensor industry reached a sales volume of approximately 701.36 K Units in 2016, and is expected to reach 1243.2 K Units in 2022.

KEYENCE, SICK and Panasonic captured the top three sales share spots in the laser displacement sensor market in 2016. KEYENCE dominated with 24.46% sales share, followed by SICK with 121.06% sales share and Panasonic with 11.21% sales share.

There are major three classification of laser displacement sensor in this report, the measurement range of displacement sensor <100mm, 100mm-300mm and >300mm. Globally, the sales volume share of each type of laser displacement sensor is 19.46%, 36.93% and 43.61% respectively in 2016. The segment of more than 300mm range laser displacement sensors holds the leading market share amongst all segments based on range. This is because of an extensive number of sensors that are available in this segment.

Make an Enquiry at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2119718

Geography-wise, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the leading growth rate amongst all key regional markets for laser displacement sensor. The growth in the region is driven by the presence of a large number of manufacturing units in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region of laser displacement sensor, with a consumption market share nearly 39.65% in 2016. The second place is North America; following Asia Pacific with the consumption market share over 26.83 % in 2016.

The worldwide market for Laser Displacement Sensor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 3490 million US$ in 2024, from 2140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Laser Displacement Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SICK

KEYENCE

Panasonic

COGNEX

Turck

OMRON

ELAG

Micro-Epsilon

Acuity

MTI Instruments

BANNER

OPTEX

SENSOPART

ZSY

Sunny Optical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

<100mm

100mm-300mm

>300mm

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Industry

Aerospace & Military Industry

Industrial Manufacturing

Electronics and Photovoltaic Industry

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Laser Displacement Sensor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Laser Displacement Sensor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Laser Displacement Sensor in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Laser Displacement Sensor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Laser Displacement Sensor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Laser Displacement Sensor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Laser Displacement Sensor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us

Email: [email protected]

Blog: https://blogreportstudy.blogspot.com/