Global Large-scale LNG Terminals Market: Strong Demand for LNG in Commercial and Industrial Sectors Fuels Growth, notes TMR

Global Large-scale LNG Terminals Market: Snapshot

Rising focus on shale gas production has changed the demand-supply demographic of several energy producing regions across the globe in the past few years. The shale boom in the U.S. is on the verge of making North America, a major importer of crude oil and natural gas in the past years, an exporter of LNG. The urgency to improve production and supply infrastructure owing to such changes is the key facilitator of growth for the global large-scale LNG terminals market.

The global consumption of LNG is also mounting owing to its cleaner nature compared to conventional petroleum-based fuels. With emission control norms becoming increasingly strict across the globe, domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors will be compelled to switch to cleaner fuels such as LNG in the near future. This factor will also provide a big boost to the overall development of the large-scale LNG terminals market in the next few years.

Transparency Market Research states that the global large-scale LNG terminals market will exhibit a 3.9% CAGR over the period between 2017 and 2023.

For More Industrial Insights Read Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/largescale-lng-terminals-market.html

Large-scale Regasification Terminals to Dominate

The segment of regasification terminals presently dominates the global large-scale LNG terminals market. The section accounted for a dominant share of nearly 56% in the global market in 2014. In the next few years, large-scale regasification capacities are expected to increase at a substantial rate across the globe, especially in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Countries across Asia Pacific, such as China and Japan are focusing on increasing the consumption of natural gas across the power generation, mining, and industrial sectors. This will lead to the increased need for floating and onshore large-scale LNG regasification terminals. In archipelagic topographies such as Indonesia, the rising consumption of LNG will boost the development of off-shore regasification terminals in the next few years. In terms of throughput, the market for large-scale LNG regasification terminals market will expand at over 5% CAGR from 2015 to 2023.

For More Industrial Insights Get Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=8668

Asia Pacific Continues to Lead Large-scale LNG Terminals Market

In many countries in Asia Pacific, a continuous rise in the number of large-scale LNG terminals has enabled the easy access to natural gas at economic rates. This will facilitate the much needed shift from conventional fuels to natural gas in the transportation and power generation industries in Asia Pacific and encourage the increased adoption of natural gas.

Asia Pacific is presently the leading regional market for large-scale LNG terminals, accounting for a dominant share of over 45% in the global market in 2014. The region will continue to account for a major share in the global large-scale LNG terminal market over the period between 2015 and 2023 as well. Rising environmental concerns and fluctuating prices of crude oil will further encourage the adoption of a cleaner energy source such as natural gas across industrial as well as commercial sectors in the region.

For More Industrial Insights Get PDF Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=8668