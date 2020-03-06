Global Landline Phones Market 2019 Size, Share, Type, Network Analysis, Trends, Key Companies, Technology and Application, Forecast to 2024

This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, And Research And Developments in the “Global Landline Phones Market”.

Landline Phones are a kind of phone that uses a metal wire or optical fiber telephone line for transmission as distinguished from a mobile cellular line, which uses radio waves for transmission.

Scope of the Report:

The main raw materials are SoC (ARM+DSP), LCD Display, Shell, Power supply, PCB, Electronics Components, Plastics (PVC, PS, PP, PE resins) etc. With the continuous development of electronic technology, part of the price of electronic components showed a slow decline trend. Affected by the macroeconomic, in recent years, the prices of plastic materials have some fluctuations, but the industry has certain control capabilities to unaffected of the plastic raw material price fluctuations. Generally, the price fluctuations of plastics and other raw materials will not have a significant impact on the industry.



Cordless telephone technology is very mature now, and new enterprises can’t surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. Substitutes (especially smart phones) have forced this industry into recession period. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Landline Phones is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.6% over the next five years, will reach 2910 million US$ in 2024, from 3410 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Landline Phones in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

VTech

Panasonic

Cisco

Avaya

Philips

Gigaset

Polycom

Mitel

Alcatel-Lucent

Yealink

Motorola

TCL

AT&T

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cordless Telephones

Corded Telephones

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household Use

Commercial Use

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Landline Phones product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Landline Phones, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Landline Phones in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Landline Phones competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Landline Phones breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Landline Phones market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Landline Phones sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.



Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Landline Phones Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Landline Phones Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Landline Phones by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Landline Phones by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Landline Phones by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Landline Phones by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Landline Phones by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Landline Phones Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Landline Phones Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Landline Phones Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

