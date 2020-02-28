Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market 2025 Top Companies, Drivers, Trends, Revenue, Top Leading Countries and Prominent Players Forecast

A new market study, titled “Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

LAN/WAN Test Equipment market 2019-2025

A local area network (LAN) is a group of computers and associated devices that share a common communications line or wireless link to a server. Typically, a LAN encompasses computers and peripherals connected to a server within a distinct geographic area such as an office or a commercial establishment. LAN Speed Test was designed from the ground up to be a simple but powerful tool for measuring file transfer, hard drive, USB Drive, and Local Area Network (LAN) speeds (wired & wireless). WAN is Wide Area Network or in some areas Wireless Area Network, it is combination of several LAN’s (Local Area Network). The development of enterprise networks should further lift the demand for test equipment. In order to withstand sales, test equipment vendors need to track evolving standards, reduce product development time and incorporate standards into test equipment designs. High demand and large-scale enterprises installing LAN/WAN test equipment in their sites, and the necessity for the performance analysis of the networks are estimated to boost market growth.

Global Market Outline: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market

Quality of Service (QoS) has become an integral part of organizations, which depends on various providers such as equipment vendors, national carriers, global service providers, and system integrators for high quality and effective performance. E-commerce, online trading, and triple play enhance the private enterprises’ environment owing to the need for IT networks. Security concerns such as breaching and leakage losses oblige the use of test equipment to handle the emerging technologies. The necessity to protect networks from hackers, virus attacks, ominous losses, and rupturing are also expected to propel the LAN/WAN test equipment market growth over the forecast period.

The global LAN/WAN Test Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on LAN/WAN Test Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LAN/WAN Test Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LAN/WAN Test Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Agilent Technologies(US)

AOIP SAS(France)

Anritsu Corporation(Japan)

Digital Lightwave Inc(US)

Finisar Corporation(US)

EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc(US)

Fluke Networks(US)

Ixia(US)

Harris Corporation(US)

Market size by Product

Stress Testers & Performance Analyzers

Protocol Analyzers

Conformance Analyzers

Interoperability Test Systems

Others

Market size by End User

Telecom

Datacom

Wireless and Fiber Optics Test

Others

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of LAN/WAN Test Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global LAN/WAN Test Equipment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of LAN/WAN Test Equipment market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global LAN/WAN Test Equipment companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of LAN/WAN Test Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size

2.2 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Sales by Product

4.2 Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Revenue by Product

4.3 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America LAN/WAN Test Equipment by Countries

6.2 North America LAN/WAN Test Equipment by Product

6.3 North America LAN/WAN Test Equipment by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe LAN/WAN Test Equipment by Countries

7.2 Europe LAN/WAN Test Equipment by Product

7.3 Europe LAN/WAN Test Equipment by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific LAN/WAN Test Equipment by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific LAN/WAN Test Equipment by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific LAN/WAN Test Equipment by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America LAN/WAN Test Equipment by Countries

9.2 Central & South America LAN/WAN Test Equipment by Product

9.3 Central & South America LAN/WAN Test Equipment by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa LAN/WAN Test Equipment by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa LAN/WAN Test Equipment by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa LAN/WAN Test Equipment by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Forecast by Product

12.3 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

