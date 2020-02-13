Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Qualitative Analysis Reveals Explosive Growth by 2024

The key players of the Laboratory Information System market are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, merges and accusations which is affecting the Xyz market and Healthcare IT Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation by 2024 for the market. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global laboratory information systems (LIS) market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2024 from USD 1.3 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% by 2024.

Laboratory Information System (LIS) is defined as a healthcare information technology tool that captures records and manages patient data gathered and captured during medical processes and tests. The stored information is saved in LIS database for future reference. LIS have features such as patient check-in, patient demographics, order entry, specimen processing and result entry.

Prominent players of Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market are

Sunquest Information Systems,

Cerner Corporation,

SCC Soft Computer,

CompuGroup Medical US,

CompuGroup Medical SE,

McKesson,

Epic,

Medical Information Technology Solutions,

MEDITECH,

Orchard Software,

Allscripts,

Quest Diagnostics,

CPSI,

Merge Healthcare,

an IBM Company, Comp Pro Med, Psyche Systems Corporation, TechniData America, Siemens Healthineers, Siemens, Evident.io, LabWare, Abbott,CompuGroup Medical Schweiz AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific Singapore, PerkinElmer, Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc, and others.

Market Segments

Based on geography

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America and rest of the world

24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

U.S. is expected to dominate the market due to the rising focus on healthcare data maintenance and integration among healthcare providers and payers.

By Delivery Mode

On-Premise,

Remotely-Hosted,

Cloud-Based

By Device Type

Clinical LIS,

Anatomical LIS

By Product

Standalone LIS

Integrated LIS

By Components

Service

Software

By End User

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories,

Hospitals,

Anatomical Pathology Laboratories,

Blood Banks,

Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories

Competitive Analysis and Key Point

The deployment of integrated healthcare systems helps facilitate a smooth exchange of patient data across different healthcare organizations. The emergence of new and complex tests, along with the necessity to make test results readily available for clinicians, presents significant challenges for laboratory managers/technicians. In order to take effective decisions, clinicians require a patient care summary. This in turn requires an integrated system that provides the entire diagnostic information in one database. A completely integrated LIS addresses various patient safety issues, enhances the quality of care, provides patient information at a single point of access, and eliminates the gaps in communication between care providers. The benefits associated with integrated solutions are better workflow, elimination of costs of maintaining interfaces between two software, easy retrieval of clinical data, and quick feedback for clinicians. These benefits make it easier for hospitals to replace their traditional LIS systems with an integrated LIS.

