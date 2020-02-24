Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market (LIMS) Size, Status, Company Profiles and Forecast 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Laboratory Information Management Systems market (LIMS) size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market (LIMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), LabWare, Inc. (U.S.), LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Informatics (U.S.), Core Informatics, LLC (U.S.), LabLynx, Inc. (U.S.), Labworks, LLC (U.S.), GenoLogics (Canada), Computing Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Autoscribe Informatics (U.K.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into: Software and Services

Market segment by Application, split into: Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Chemical, Agriculture, Oil & Gas and Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) are as follows:

– History Year: 2014-2018

– Base Year: 2018

– Estimated Year: 2019

– Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

