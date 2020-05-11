Global KVM Switch Market Industrial Insights, Growth, Future Trends, Geographic Analysis to 2023

KVM Switch Market Highlights:

The Global KVM Switch Market was valued at USD 564.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 789.0 million by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 6.16%.

The rise in the number of data centers globally is leading to the increased demand for KVM switches. Furthermore, its advantages including cost and space reduction along with energy efficiency are further boosting up the growth of KVM switches market.

The global KVM switch market has been segmented into type, user type, organization size, vertical, and region.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into KVM-desktop switch, KVM-IP switch, KVM-secure switch, KVM high-performance switch, and serial console. The KVM-IP switch segment is expected to dominate the market during the review period. However, the KVM-secure switch segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing data security concerns.

Based on user type, the KVM switch market has been segmented into single user and multi user. The multi user segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the market has been divided into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the KVM switch market has been segmented into IT & telecom, government, military & defense, marine, aviation, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. The IT & telecom segment is expected to be the largest during the review period and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

KVM Switch Market Key Players:

The key players in the KVM switch market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), Aten International Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Dell Inc. (US), IOGEAR (US), Vertiv Co. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Belkin International, Inc. (US), and Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Network Technologies Inc. (US), Raritan Inc. (US), and APC (US). These players contribute a major share in the growth of the KVM switch market.

Apart from the top key players, there are other players that contribute to the market growth. These include Adder Technology (UK), Belden Inc. (US), Lantronix, Inc. (US) and Tripp Lite (US), and others.

KVM Switch Market Segmentation:

By type, the market has been segmented into KVM-desktop switch, KVM-IP switch, KVM-secure switch, KVM high-performance switch, and serial console. The KVM-IP switch is expected to dominate the KVM switch market during the forecast period whereas KVM-secure switch and KVM high-performance switch segments are expected to grow at a high CAGR.

By user type, the KVM switch market has been segmented into single user and multi user. The multi-user segment is expected to hold a higher share of the KVM market during the forecast period.

By organization size, the market has been divided into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The small and medium enterprise segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to a large number of startups coming up across the world.

By vertical, the KVM switch market has been segmented into IT & telecom, government, military & defense, marine, aviation, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. The IT & telecom sector is expected to dominate the KVM switch market during the forecast period due to the ever-growing demand for KVM switches from data centers and server rooms.

KVM Switch Market Regional Analysis:

The global market for KVM switch is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographic analysis of the KVM switch market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

Among the regions mentioned, North America is expected to hold a significant share of the KVM switch market during the forecast period followed by Europe. The rapid increase in the construction of data centers due to rising cloud computing companies is leading to the growth of KVM switches in North America. Advancements in mobile computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine to Machine (M2M) are some of the significant drivers for the growth of data centers. Also, the growth of SOHO (small office/home office) and startups in North America and Europe is expected to drive the growth of the KVM switch market further.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor being the relocation of data centers to the southeast Asian region. Companies such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are building their data centers in this region. Data sovereignty, i.e., secured data protection in countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and China are attracting multinational companies to build their data centers in this region. Moreover, the rapidly growing IT & telecom sector in Asia-Pacific is further contributing to the growth of the KVM switch market in this region.

