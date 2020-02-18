Global Krill Meal Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis 2014-2017 & Forecasting 2019-2024

“The Latest Research Report Krill Meal Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Krill meal is a specialty feed ingredient, which is made up of small shrimp-like crustacean, Krill. Ithas been manufactured by the companies for more than 10 years. Krill meal is a rich source of protein and more than 200,000 tons of krill meal is transported worldwide. Although there are more than 80 species of krill and currently only 6 species of krill are fished,but the two major species of krill meal is Euphausia superba and Euphausia Pacifica. Species that is used to make high valued krill meal is the South Antarctic krill belongs to Euphausia superba species. Although krill is one of the most abundant creatures in the world, its industrial usage is still on the growth phase. Unlike fish meal, krill meal has more fat content, ethoxyquin and a natural stabilizing substance. Krill meal has negligible amount heavy metals and PCB’s. Krill meal is also a rich source of essential polyunsaturated fatty acids and amino acids. It krill meal helps in the promotion of growth, helps in increasing weight gain and feed conversion rates.

Market Segmentation:

Krill Meal market is segmented on the basis of use, distribution channel and region. On the basis of use market is segmented into human consumption, aquarium and aquaculture feed. Among all these segment application in aquaculture feed is expected to grow enormously in the coming future, ongoing research in krill meal will also boost the growth of pharmaceutical segment. The demand for Krill Meal is more due to the value it offers as well as ease of availability of its product in the market. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, medical stores and online stores. Convenience stores is expected to hold a relatively high share in the krill meal market.On the basis of region Krill Meal market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Japan.

Market Regional Outlook:

Market Drivers:

The market of Krill Meal is driven by the increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with it. Krill Meal is not only a rich source of protein but it also exhibits some special properties such as anti-inflammatory property, anti-cancerproperty and anti-oxidant property. Companies are producing Krillproducts for human consumption and will continue to do so because of the properties it exhibits. These versatile properties of Krill Meal is attracting the pharmaceutical segment a lot and will defiantly drive the krill meal market in the forecast period. Factors that hamper the growth of krill meal market are availability of various alternate protein feeds which includes fish meal and soybean meal.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in Krill mealmarket are SipCarp, Qrill, Shandong Keruier Biological Company, La Merced, CYT INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, Sunflower Enterprise, NUTRAFEED, SEAPRO, Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co, Beijing Jin-Ye Bioengineering Co., Ltd., A-Bank Co.,Ltdand INTERRYBFLOT among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts and inputs from industry experts. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and regions.

