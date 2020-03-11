Global Knee Implant Market Industry Analysis & Research Methodology 2019 : Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG

U.S. Knee Implant Market: Overview

This report on knee implant market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture and commercialization of various implantable medical devices and products as well as new entrants planning to enter this market.

This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered within the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the U.S. knee implant market with respect to the leading market segments based on major products, implant materials utilized, end-users, and geographies.

U.S. Knee Implant Market: Research Methodology

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the knee implant market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in all the sections of the report in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different products/materials/end-users/geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competition landscape section of the report.

The section also includes completion matrix that analyzes the competition among some of the top global players operating in the market. The report further analyze knee implant business challenges, raw material and inventory procurement scenario in the U.S., knee implants market opportunity/demand distribution, by state, pricing analysis and knee implant supplier life cycle management. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.

U.S. Knee Implant Market: Segmentation

The U.S. knee implant market has been studied based on major product segments, material segments, their end-users, and regional markets. Based on product type, the U.S. knee implant market has been categorized into three major segments: total knee reconstructive implants (further sub-segmented into fixed bearing implants, mobile bearing implants, medial pivot implants and others), partial knee reconstructive implants and revision knee reconstructive implants.

Based on material, the U.S. knee implant market has been categorized into five major segments: stainless steel, Cobalt-Chromium alloys, Titanium and Titanium alloys, polyethylene, ceramics and others (uncemented implants, Tantalum, Zirconium etc.). Based on end-user, the U.S. knee implant market has been categorized into three key segments: hospitals, specialized orthopedic clinics and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). Geographically, the implantable medical devices market has been segmented into six regions across the U.S.: Pacific region, mid-west region, mountain region, south-central region, south-Atlantic region, and northeast region.

The market for these segments has been extensively analyzed based on their utility, effectiveness, sales, and geographic presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn and market volume in terms of units for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all segments, considering 2015 as the base year.

U.S. Knee Implant Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also profiles key players operating in the U.S. knee implant market based on various attributes such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Exactech, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Stryker Corporation, ConforMIS, Smith & Nephew plc, OMNIlife science, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation and Arthrex.

The U.S. Knee Implant market has been segmented as follows:

By Product

Total Knee Replacement Implant

Fixed Bearing Implants

Mobile Bearing Implants

Medial Pivot Implants

Other

Partial Knee Replacement Implants

Revision Knee Replacement Implants

By Material

Stainless Steel

Cobalt-chromium Alloys

Titanium and Titanium Alloys

Polyethylene

Ceramics

Other (Uncemented Implants, Tantalum, Zirconium)

By End User

Hospitals

Specialized Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography