Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Industry Overview, Statistics, Size, Share 2019-2025

Cartilage is a soft and rubbery material present in the bone joint and is involved in preventing friction between the bones by acting as a shock absorber in the joint. Damage to cartilage restricts the normal movement of knee causing pain and most often occurs after a traumatic and twisting injury to the knee. If left untreated, it may require knee replacement surgery. Knee cartilage repair has been beneficial for conditions such as mal-unions, delayed unions, and slow healing wounds. Advances in knee cartilage repair products have bolstered the growth of this industry.

Apart from the increasing percentage of geriatrics, knee cartilage repair market is gaining traction from growing obesity concerns across the globe. Obese individuals are highly likely to cause damage to their knees over a period of about two decades, which eventually leads to the loss of cartilage in the joints.

In 2018, the global Knee Cartilage Repair market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Knee Cartilage Repair status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Knee Cartilage Repair development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

B. Braun Melsungen

DePuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet

MEDIPOST

Histogenics Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

…

Market analysis by product type

Arthroscopic Chondroplasty

Autologous Chondrocyte

Osteochondral Grafts Transplantation

Cell-based Cartilage Resurfacing

Implants Transplant

Microfracture

Other Products

Market analysis by market

Hospitals

Clinics

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Knee Cartilage Repair are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

