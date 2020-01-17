Global Kidswear Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Kidswear market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Kidswear market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Kidswear is clothing for children. These colorful clothes are designed for boys, girls and babies with various types like suits, jackets, sweaters, pants, T-shirts, etc. Cotton is the most used material of kidswear due to its characters like sweat-absorbent, soft and comfortable. Wool, fur, linen and silk are also the major fabric materials.

United States is the largest consumer with about 21% share of consumption market. While it also supply about 9% of total production in the global market. The population of children is increasing stably and the demand is increasing correspondingly.

The global Kidswear market is valued at 109710 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 149810 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Kidswear volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Kidswear market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Kidswear market is segmented into

Top Clothing

Bottom Clothing

Outerwear

Basics

Segment by Application

Babies (usually 0-3 years old)

Younger Kids (usually 3-6 years old)

Older Kids (usually 6-14 years old)

Global Kidswear Market: Regional Analysis

The Kidswear market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Kidswear market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Kidswear Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Kidswear market include:

Nike

Carter’s

GAP

Inditex

Adidas

H&M

Gymboree

V.F. Corporation

Fast Retailing

C&A

NEXT

ID Group

Mothercare

Orchestra

BESTSELLER

Under Armour

Benetton

Sanrio

MIKI HOUSE

Disney

Semir

Liying

Honghuanglan

Annil

PEPCO

Qierte

Esprit

Green Group

D.D. Cat

Boshiwa

