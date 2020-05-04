Global K-12 Online Education Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global K-12 Online Education Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global K-12 Online Education Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Ambow EducationCDELNew Oriental Education and TechnologyTALVedantuiTutorGroupEF Education FirstCheggKnewtonTokyo Academics)

Online Learning is a flexible instructional delivery system that encompasses any kind of learning that takes place via the Internet. Online learning gives educators an opportunity to reach students who may not be able to enroll in a traditional classroom course and supports students who need to work on their own schedule and at their own pace.

Scope of the Global K-12 Online Education Market Report

This report studies the K-12 Online Education market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the K-12 Online Education market by product type and applications/end industries.

Online education has become a viable and exciting method for instructional delivery in the global business society that runs on a 24/7 schedule because it provides students with great flexibility. With the increased availability of the Internet and computer technology, students are able to access information anytime and anyplace that would normally be available only through a traditional classroom. Studies have shown that students learn just as effectively in an online classroom as they do in the traditional classroom.

The global K-12 Online Education market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of K-12 Online Education.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global K-12 Online Education Market Segment by Manufacturers

Ambow Education

CDEL

New Oriental Education and Technology

TAL

Vedantu

iTutorGroup

EF Education First

Chegg

Knewton

Tokyo Academics

Global K-12 Online Education Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global K-12 Online Education Market Segment by Type

Structured Tutoring

On-Demand Tutoring

Global K-12 Online Education Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Some of the Points cover in Global K-12 Online Education Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe K-12 Online Education Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of K-12 Online Education Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global K-12 Online Education Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global K-12 Online Education Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global K-12 Online Education Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: K-12 Online Education Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: K-12 Online Education Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

