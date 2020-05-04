Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Chungdahm LearningDellEducomp SolutionsNext EducationSamsungTAL Education GroupTata Class EdgeAdobe SystemsBlackboardBenQCengage LearningD2LEllucianIBMIntelKnewtonMcmillan LearningMcGraw-Hill EducationMicrosoftOraclePearson EducationPromethean WorldSaba SoftwareSmart Technologies)

Educational technology is the study and ethical practice of facilitating learning and improving performance by creating, using, and managing appropriate technological processes and resources.

Scope of the Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Report

This report studies the K-12 Education Technology Spend market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the K-12 Education Technology Spend market by product type and applications/end industries.

E-learning is utilized by public K–12 schools in the United States as well as private schools. Some e-learning environments take place in a traditional classroom, others allow students to attend classes from home or other locations. There are several states that are utilizing virtual school platforms for e-learning across the country that continue to increase. Virtual school enables students to log into synchronous learningor asynchronous learning courses anywhere there is an internet connection.

The global K-12 Education Technology Spend market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of K-12 Education Technology Spend.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Solution

Support

Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

