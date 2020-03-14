Global Joint Replacement Consumption Market Research Report 2019: Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions With Forecast By 2023

Replacement arthroplasty, or joint replacement surgery, is a procedure of orthopedic surgery in which an arthritic or dysfunctional joint surface is replaced with an orthopedic prosthesis. Joint replacement is considered as a treatment when severe joint pain or dysfunction is not alleviated by less-invasive therapies. It is a form of arthroplasty, and is often indicated from various joint diseases, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

While the growing prevalence of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis and rise in sports and road injuries will boost the demand for bone replacement, frequent product recalls, economic upheaval, and unfavorable political reforms threaten to impede the global market.

Although sales of bone replacement brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the bone replacement field hastily.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Joint Replacement will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Knees

Hips

Extremities

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Age Below 45

Age 45-64

Age above 65

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

DePuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew

Wright Medical

Exactech

Integra

Aesculap

Arthrex

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Joint Replacement Consumption market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Joint Replacement Consumption market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Joint Replacement Consumption players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Joint Replacement Consumption with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Joint Replacement Consumption submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

